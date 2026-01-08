U.S. Army donates gifts during Tour Firmeza in Panama City, Panama

U.S. Army Maj. Joseph Peterson, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, hands out backpacks to locals during Tour Firmeza in Panama City, Panama, Jan. 08, 2026. Tour Firmeza is a series of large, free, family-friendly public events held throughout various locations in Panama, organized by the Ministerio de Seguridad Pública to strengthen community ties with security forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)
