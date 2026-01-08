U.S. Army donates gifts during Tour Firmeza in Panama City, Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Joseph Peterson, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, hands out backpacks to locals during Tour Firmeza in Panama City, Panama, Jan. 08, 2026. The U.S. and Panama share a long history of mutual respect, cooperation, and commitment to sovereignty, prosperity, and security strengthened by deep historic, cultural, and economic ties. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)