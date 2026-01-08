(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army donates gifts during Tour Firmeza in Panama City, Panama

    U.S. Army donates gifts during Tour Firmeza in Panama City, Panama

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Joseph Peterson, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, hands out backpacks to locals during Tour Firmeza in Panama City, Panama, Jan. 08, 2026. The U.S. and Panama share a long history of mutual respect, cooperation, and commitment to sovereignty, prosperity, and security strengthened by deep historic, cultural, and economic ties. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 12:14
    Photo ID: 9474388
    VIRIN: 260108-A-DL184-1003
    Resolution: 5718x3812
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army donates gifts during Tour Firmeza in Panama City, Panama [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Embassy Panama
    Panama Canal
    interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Tour Firmeza

