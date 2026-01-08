U.S. Army donates gifts during Tour Firmeza in Panama City, Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Martinez, assigned to 402nd Civil Affairs, gives a soccer ball to a local child at Tour Firmeza, Panama City, Panama, Jan. 08, 2026. Tour Firmeza is an event held by Panama security partners such as Policia Nacional de Panamá, Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras to increase public support and interact with the Panamanian public. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)