U.S. Army donates gifts during Tour Firmeza in Panama City, Panama

U.S. Army Cpt. Raymond Rodriguez, assigned to 436th Civil Affairs Battalion, left, and Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Martinez, assigned to 402nd Civil Affairs, hands out backpacks during Tour Firmeza, Panama City, Panama, Jan. 08, 2026. Tour Firmeza is an event held by Panama security partners such as Policia Nacional de Panamá, Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras to increase public support and interact with the Panamanian public. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)