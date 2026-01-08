Day in the Life: Keeping the Lights On The Flight Line

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Aysta, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Jozef Miketin, 386th AEW command chief, left, spot coin electrical systems specialists from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Civil Engineering Squadron, Dec. 29, 2025. These specialists restored the 386th AEW’s runway lights using approximately 10 miles in cable and saving the USAF millions of dollars in projected repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)