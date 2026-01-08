Day in the Life: Keeping the Lights On The Flight Line

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Darrell Bablitz, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron electrical section chief, briefs the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command team on airfield lighting vault capabilities during a day–in–the–life briefing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 29, 2025. An airfield lighting vault houses critical electrical equipment that powers runways, taxiways and approach lighting, supporting safe aircraft operations and sustaining the mission by enabling aircraft to launch and recover, ensuring airpower can be delivered anytime, anywhere, in all conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)