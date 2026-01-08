Day in the Life: Keeping the Lights On The Flight Line

U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Aysta, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, tours and engages with Staff. Sgt. Jacob Ruzynski, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron electrical power production specialist, about the arresting armament system capabilities during a day-in-the-life briefing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec 29, 2025. A pendant cable aircraft arresting system is a flight line safety measure that stops fighter aircraft during landing, protecting pilots while minimizing airframe damage and supporting future repair and return-to-flight capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
