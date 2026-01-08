Day in the Life: Keeping the Lights On The Flight Line

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Ruzynski, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron electrical power production specialist, briefs the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command team on arresting armament system capabilities during a day-in- the-life briefing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 29, 2025. A pendant cable aircraft arresting system is a flight line safety measure that stops fighter aircraft during landing, protecting pilots while minimizing airframe damage and supporting future repair and return-to-flight capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)