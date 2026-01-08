Day in the Life: Keeping the Lights On The Flight Line

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Ruzynski, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron electrical power production specialist, briefs the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command team on arresting armament system capabilities during a day-in- the-life briefing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 29, 2025. A pendant cable aircraft arresting system is a flight line safety measure that stops fighter aircraft during landing, protecting pilots while minimizing airframe damage and supporting future repair and return-to-flight capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2026 04:36
|Photo ID:
|9474308
|VIRIN:
|251229-Z-BB071-1066
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|5.31 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
