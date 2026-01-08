386th command staff building pallets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Aysta, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, left, and Airman 1st Class Isabella Carrasco Bretado, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation specialist, read over a cargo inspection checklist within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 31, 2025. Aysta met, observed, and worked with air transportation specialists assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron who prepare, load, and move cargo and passengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)