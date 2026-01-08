(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th command staff building pallets [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    386th command staff building pallets

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.31.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Aysta, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, secures a pallet within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 31, 2025. Aysta met, observed, and worked with air transportation specialists assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron who prepare, load, and move cargo and passengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 03:53
    Photo ID: 9474297
    VIRIN: 251231-Z-YH622-1068
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.48 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th command staff building pallets [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    386th command staff building pallets
    386th command staff building pallets
    386th command staff building pallets
    386th command staff building pallets
    386th command staff building pallets
    386th command staff building pallets
    386th command staff building pallets

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, Logistics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery