386th command staff building pallets

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron prepare to weigh a M978 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck during a 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command team visit, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 31, 2025. The command team visited the air transportation specialists to see how they deliver essential resources to installations across the theater. These specialists inspect aircraft cargo to verify proper documentation, packaging, and marking upon entry and exit of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)