    386th command staff building pallets [Image 6 of 7]

    386th command staff building pallets

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.31.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron prepare to weigh a M978 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck during a 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command team visit, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 31, 2025. The command team visited the air transportation specialists to see how they deliver essential resources to installations across the theater. These specialists inspect aircraft cargo to verify proper documentation, packaging, and marking upon entry and exit of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026
    Photo ID: 9474298
    VIRIN: 251231-Z-YH622-1069
    Resolution: 5764x3843
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th command staff building pallets [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

