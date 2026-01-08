386th command staff building pallets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron walk the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command team to a pallet loading area within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 31, 2025. The command team visited the logistics team to gain firsthand knowledge of the air transportation specialists’ impact on the mission. The 386th ELRS is responsible for the safe and rapid transport of all material in and out of the theater gateway to the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)