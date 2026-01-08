(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kelandy 386th Fire Tour [Image 4 of 6]

    Kelandy 386th Fire Tour

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    An entertainer with the Hawaiian reggae band, Kelandy, tries on fire protection equipment during a tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. This tour connected the entertainers and deployed service members, allowing the entertainers to learn how the equipment protects firefighters when responding to fires, and ensuring mission continuity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026
    VIRIN: 250105-Z-YH622-1078
    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Kelandy 386th Fire Tour [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing

