Kelandy 386th Fire Tour

An entertainer with the Hawaiian reggae band, Kelandy, tries on fire protection equipment during a tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. This tour connected the entertainers and deployed service members, allowing the entertainers to learn how the equipment protects firefighters when responding to fires, and ensuring mission continuity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2026 02:36
|Photo ID:
|9474249
|VIRIN:
|250105-Z-YH622-1078
|Resolution:
|3575x5362
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
