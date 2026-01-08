Kelandy 386th Fire Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Farrell, 386th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, helps a member of Kelandy, a Hawaiian reggae band, put on fire protection equipment during a tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. This tour connected the entertainers and deployed service members, allowing the entertainers to learn how the equipment protects firefighters when responding to fires, and ensuring mission continuity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)