    Kelandy Fire Tour [Image 1 of 6]

    Kelandy Fire Tour

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 386th Civil Engineer Squadron, spray water from a TITAN Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting P-19C vehicle during an immersion tour with Kelandy Diaz, a Hawaiian reggae artist, U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. Kelandy, who visited to perform for a Morale Welfare and Recreation event, toured the fire station and learned how firefighters play a critical role in safeguarding personnel, infrastructure, and aircraft while serving in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)

    This work, Kelandy Fire Tour [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing

