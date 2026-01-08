Kelandy 386th Fire Tour

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 386th Civil Engineer Squadron, dress members of Kelandy, a Hawaiian reggae band, in a fire suit during a tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. Kelandy, who visited to perform for a Morale Welfare and Recreation event, toured the fire station and learned how firefighters play a critical role in safeguarding personnel, infrastructure, and aircraft while serving in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)
