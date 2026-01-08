Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Peter Siaw, command senior enlisted leader, Marine Corps Combat Development Command, Combat Development and Integration, provides his remarks during a town hall on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Jan. 9, 2026. The honors highlight the group's exceptional commitment and dedication to advancing CD&I’s missions and initiatives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)