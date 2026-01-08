Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, left, the commanding general of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and deputy commandant for Combat Development and Integration recognizes the civilians of the quarter during a town hall on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Jan. 9, 2026. The honors highlight the group's exceptional commitment and dedication to advancing CD&I’s missions and initiatives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)