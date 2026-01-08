(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CD&I Recognizes Civilian Excellence [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CD&amp;I Recognizes Civilian Excellence

    UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Combat Development and Integration

    Todd Calhoun, Assistant Deputy Commandant, Combat Development and Integration, provides his remarks during a town hall on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Jan. 9, 2026. The honors highlight the group's exceptional commitment and dedication to advancing CD&I’s missions and initiatives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 15:14
    Photo ID: 9473705
    VIRIN: 260109-M-AV203-1098
    Resolution: 3706x2471
    Size: 580.13 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CD&I Recognizes Civilian Excellence [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

