Todd Calhoun, Assistant Deputy Commandant, Combat Development and Integration, provides his remarks during a town hall on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Jan. 9, 2026. The honors highlight the group's exceptional commitment and dedication to advancing CD&I’s missions and initiatives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 15:14
|Photo ID:
|9473705
|VIRIN:
|260109-M-AV203-1098
|Resolution:
|3706x2471
|Size:
|580.13 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CD&I Recognizes Civilian Excellence [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.