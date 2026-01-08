(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CD&I Recognizes Civilian Excellence [Image 3 of 5]

    CD&amp;I Recognizes Civilian Excellence

    UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Combat Development and Integration

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, the commanding general of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and deputy commandant for Combat Development and Integration provides his remarks during a town hall on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Jan. 9, 2026. The honors highlight the group's exceptional commitment and dedication to advancing CD&I’s missions and initiatives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 15:14
    Photo ID: 9473703
    VIRIN: 260109-M-AV203-1083
    This work, CD&I Recognizes Civilian Excellence [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

