    25 ATKW Creates a new home for the HPT [Image 4 of 4]

    25 ATKW Creates a new home for the HPT

    UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    25th Attack Wing

    From the left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joanna Martin, 25th Attack Wing command chief, Col. Brad Howell, 25th ATKW commander, Col. Elizabeth Bowman, 20th Medical Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kalin Jones, 20th MDG senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the 25th ATKW Human Performance Team’s exam room at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 4, 2025. The HPT is comprised of religious affairs and various medical specialties who embed themselves within units across the Wing, enabling proactive care tailored to address the unique challenges faced by service members in high-stress positions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    This work, 25 ATKW Creates a new home for the HPT [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

