    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25 ATKW creates a new home for the HPT [Image 1 of 4]

    25 ATKW creates a new home for the HPT

    UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    25th Attack Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Howell, 25th Attack Wing commander, Col. Elizabeth Bowman, 20th Medical Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kalin Jones, 20th MDG senior enlisted leader, smile during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C, Nov. 4, 2025. The ceremony celebrated the opening of the 25th ATKW Human Performance Team’s exam room, where the team will play a crucial role in ensuring the readiness and well-being of 25th ATKW members by minimizing barriers and streamlining access to care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 11:31
    Photo ID: 9473130
    VIRIN: 251104-F-XN600-1007
    Resolution: 800x534
    Size: 72.76 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25 ATKW creates a new home for the HPT [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ribbon cutting ceremony
    resiliency
    titans
    religious affairs
    Human Performance Team
    HPT
    medical
    mental health

