25 ATKW creates a new home for the HPT

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Howell, 25th Attack Wing commander, Col. Elizabeth Bowman, 20th Medical Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kalin Jones, 20th MDG senior enlisted leader, smile during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C, Nov. 4, 2025. The ceremony celebrated the opening of the 25th ATKW Human Performance Team’s exam room, where the team will play a crucial role in ensuring the readiness and well-being of 25th ATKW members by minimizing barriers and streamlining access to care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)