25 ATKW creates a new home for the HPT

U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Howell, 25th Attack Wing commander, left, presents closing comments during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the 25th ATKW Human Performance Team’s exam room at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 4, 2025. The HPT plays a crucial role in ensuring the readiness and well-being of 25th ATKW members by minimizing barriers and streamlining access to care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)