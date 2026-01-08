25 ATKW creates a new home for the HPT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the left, U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Bowman, 20th Medical Group commander, Col. Brad Howell, 25th Attack Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Joanna Martin, 25th ATKW command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Kalin Jones, 20th MDG senior enlisted leader, participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C, Nov. 4, 2025. The ceremony celebrated the opening of the 25th ATKW Human Performance Team’s exam room, where the team will play a crucial role in ensuring the readiness and well-being of 25th ATKW members by minimizing barriers and streamlining access to care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)