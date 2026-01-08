(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    From duty to dominance: defender represents Osan at world competition

    From duty to dominance: defender represents Osan at world competition

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    51st Fighter Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Vincent Cavazos, 51st Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of force protection, performs an exercise during the 2025 Adaptive CrossFit Games in Las Vegas, Sept. 13, 2025. Cavazos pushed through a painful knee injury suffered during a surprise single-leg squat movement late in the competition to rally enough points to achieve second-place during this year’s competition. (Courtesy Photo)

