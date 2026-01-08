From duty to dominance: defender represents Osan at world competition

Tech. Sgt. Vincent Cavazos, 51st Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of force protection, performs an exercise during the 2025 Adaptive CrossFit Games in Las Vegas, Sept. 13, 2025. Cavazos pushed through a painful knee injury suffered during a surprise single-leg squat movement late in the competition to rally enough points to achieve second-place during this year’s competition. (Courtesy Photo)
From duty to dominance: 51st SFS defender represents Osan at world competition
