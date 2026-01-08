(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    From duty to dominance: defender represents Osan at world competition [Image 2 of 5]

    From duty to dominance: defender represents Osan at world competition

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    51st Fighter Wing

    Vincent Cavazos poses for a photo with family members during his rehabilitation in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 8, 2014. Ten years later, after a long road of recovery and determination, Cavazos has become one of the world’s top adaptive athletes, earning back-to-back podium finishes at the 2024 and 2025 CrossFit Games. (Courtesy Photo)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From duty to dominance: 51st SFS defender represents Osan at world competition

