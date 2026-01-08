From duty to dominance: defender represents Osan at world competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vincent Cavazos poses for a photo with family members during his rehabilitation in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 8, 2014. Ten years later, after a long road of recovery and determination, Cavazos has become one of the world’s top adaptive athletes, earning back-to-back podium finishes at the 2024 and 2025 CrossFit Games. (Courtesy Photo)