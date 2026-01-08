(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    From duty to dominance: defender represents Osan at world competition [Image 1 of 5]

    From duty to dominance: defender represents Osan at world competition

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    51st Fighter Wing

    Vincent Cavazos receives treatment after an assault that led to a fall from a 6-story building in New York City, Jan. 2, 2014. Cavazos had two broken legs, spinal damage and a traumatic brain injury, resulting in his enrollment in the Wounded Warrior program. (Courtesy Photo)

    This work, From duty to dominance: defender represents Osan at world competition [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From duty to dominance: 51st SFS defender represents Osan at world competition

