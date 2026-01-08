From duty to dominance: defender represents Osan at world competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA 02.10.2025 Courtesy Photo 51st Fighter Wing

Tech. Sgt. Vincent Cavazos, 51st Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of force protection, takes a picture with 51st SFS defenders before a night ruck at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 11, 2025. Cavazos routinely brought swing-shift and night-shift Airmen with him on late-night rucks, demonstrating that fitness and readiness weren’t personal pursuits—they were responsibilities of military leadership. (Courtesy Photo)