    From duty to dominance: defender represents Osan at world competition [Image 3 of 5]

    From duty to dominance: defender represents Osan at world competition

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2025

    51st Fighter Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Vincent Cavazos, 51st Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of force protection, takes a picture with 51st SFS defenders before a night ruck at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 11, 2025. Cavazos routinely brought swing-shift and night-shift Airmen with him on late-night rucks, demonstrating that fitness and readiness weren’t personal pursuits—they were responsibilities of military leadership. (Courtesy Photo)

    From duty to dominance: 51st SFS defender represents Osan at world competition

