Tech. Sgt. Vincent Cavazos, 51st Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of force protection, takes a picture with 51st SFS defenders before a night ruck at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 11, 2025. Cavazos routinely brought swing-shift and night-shift Airmen with him on late-night rucks, demonstrating that fitness and readiness weren’t personal pursuits—they were responsibilities of military leadership. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 02:03
|Photo ID:
|9472691
|VIRIN:
|250211-O-F3704-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From duty to dominance: defender represents Osan at world competition [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From duty to dominance: 51st SFS defender represents Osan at world competition
