    82nd ERQS Airman prepares parachutes for regional operations [Image 4 of 6]

    82nd ERQS Airman prepares parachutes for regional operations

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Leavitt, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, gets an inspection check during equipment preparation at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 23, 2025. Airmen like Leavitt maintain and pack parachute systems to ensure they are ready to support rescue and recovery missions throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 01:06
    Photo ID: 9472661
    VIRIN: 251223-F-XY111-1024
    Resolution: 4077x3999
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 82nd ERQS Airman prepares parachutes for regional operations [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Africa Command
    82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron
    449th Air Expeditionary Group
    United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

