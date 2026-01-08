(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    82nd ERQS Airman prepares parachutes for regional operations

    82nd ERQS Airman prepares parachutes for regional operations

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Leavitt, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, prepares a parachute for an upcoming mission at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 23, 2025. Properly packed parachutes enable Pararescue teams to deploy by air in support of personnel recovery and contingency operations across the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 01:06
    Photo ID: 9472660
    VIRIN: 251223-F-XY111-1018
    Resolution: 3841x3287
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd ERQS Airman prepares parachutes for regional operations [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Africa Command
    82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron
    449th Air Expeditionary Group
    United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

