82nd ERQS Airman prepares parachutes for regional operations

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Leavitt, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, poses for a portrait at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 23, 2025. Airmen like Leavitt maintain and pack parachute systems to ensure they are ready to support rescue and recovery missions throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)