82nd ERQS Airman prepares parachutes for regional operations

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Leavitt, 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, prepares a parachute for an upcoming mission at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 23, 2025. Properly packed parachutes enable Pararescue teams to deploy by air in support of personnel recovery and contingency operations across the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)