Dover AFB K-9 Unit Demo

Team Dover members attend the 436th Security Forces Squadron military working dog demonstration on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 10, 2025. The discipline and skill demonstrated by the K-9 unit reflected the depth of their training and commitment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)