Dover AFB K-9 Unit Demo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ean Lagerstrom, 436th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Buck display their discipline and focus during a demonstration on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 10, 2025. The partnership between the handler and dog showed their dedication, discipline, and constant preparation for duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)