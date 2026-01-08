(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dover AFB K-9 Unit Demo

    DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ean Lagerstrom, 436th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Buck display their discipline and focus during a demonstration on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 10, 2025. The partnership between the handler and dog showed their dedication, discipline, and constant preparation for duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 12:07
    VIRIN: 251210-F-IN607-1005
    Location: DELAWARE, US
    This work, Dover AFB K-9 Unit Demo [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

