Dover AFB K-9 Unit Demo

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ean Lagerstrom, left, and Staff Sgt. Jacob Dick, right, 436th Security Forces Squadron military working dogs handlers, train MWD Buck during a MWD demonstration on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 10, 2025. Their essential training reinforced the military working dog’s focus on controlled threat neutralization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)