Dover AFB K-9 Unit Demo

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ean Lagerstrom, 436th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, carries MWD Buck, at a MWD demonstration on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 10, 2025. A powerful bond allowed Lagerstrom and Buck to display their skills and trust in one another to successfully execute their tasks.