U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ean Lagerstrom, 436th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, carries MWD Buck, at a MWD demonstration on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 10, 2025. A powerful bond allowed Lagerstrom and Buck to display their skills and trust in one another to successfully execute their tasks.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 12:07
|Photo ID:
|9471653
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-IN607-1006
|Resolution:
|2400x3600
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB K-9 Unit Demo [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.