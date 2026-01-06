CFAS Attends Sasebo Dezome-Shiki Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, firefighters from Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo, and Sparky, the National Fire Protection Association mascot, pose for a group photo after the annual Sasebo City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 6, 2026. Dezome-shiki are annual New Year celebrations held by cities and fire departments around Japan to recognize contributions of firefighters, demonstrate firefighting skills, and pray for a year free of fires. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)