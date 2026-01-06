(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Attends Sasebo Dezome-Shiki Ceremony [Image 7 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CFAS Attends Sasebo Dezome-Shiki Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Firefighters from Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo salute during a parade after the annual Sasebo City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 6, 2026. Dezome-shiki are annual New Year celebrations held by cities and fire departments around Japan to recognize contributions of firefighters, demonstrate firefighting skills, and pray for a year free of fires. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 00:25
    Photo ID: 9471052
    VIRIN: 260106-N-II719-1158
    Resolution: 5989x3985
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Attends Sasebo Dezome-Shiki Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS Attends Sasebo Dezome-Shiki Ceremony
    CFAS Attends Sasebo Dezome-Shiki Ceremony
    CFAS Attends Sasebo Dezome-Shiki Ceremony
    CFAS Attends Sasebo Dezome-Shiki Ceremony
    CFAS Attends Sasebo Dezome-Shiki Ceremony
    CFAS Attends Sasebo Dezome-Shiki Ceremony
    CFAS Attends Sasebo Dezome-Shiki Ceremony
    CFAS Attends Sasebo Dezome-Shiki Ceremony
    CFAS Attends Sasebo Dezome-Shiki Ceremony
    CFAS Attends Sasebo Dezome-Shiki Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    newyear
    Dezome-Shiki
    partnership
    CFAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery