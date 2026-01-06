(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CFAS Attends Sasebo Dezome-Shiki Ceremony [Image 2 of 10]

    CFAS Attends Sasebo Dezome-Shiki Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Nagasaki Governor Kengo Oishi gives a speech during the annual Sasebo City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony held at Arkas Sasebo Event Hall in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 6, 2026. Dezome-shiki are annual New Year celebrations held by cities and fire departments around Japan to recognize contributions of firefighters, demonstrate firefighting skills, and pray for a year free of fires. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 00:25
    Photo ID: 9471047
    VIRIN: 260106-N-II719-1049
    Resolution: 4290x3064
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Attends Sasebo Dezome-Shiki Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    newyear
    Dezome-Shiki
    partnership
    CFAS

