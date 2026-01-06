CFAS Attends Sasebo Dezome-Shiki Ceremony

Sasebo Mayor Daisuke Miyajima salutes local firefighters during the annual Sasebo City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony held at Arkas Sasebo Event Hall in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 6, 2026. Dezome-shiki are annual New Year celebrations held by cities and fire departments around Japan to recognize contributions of firefighters, demonstrate firefighting skills, and pray for a year free of fires. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)
