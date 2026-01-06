STEP Promotions across the 90th Missile Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Christopher Myers (left), 90th Missile Maintenance Squadron Facility Maintenance Section site supervisor, shakes the hand of Col. Terrence Holmes (right), 90th Missile Wing commander, during a Stripes for Exceptional Performers (STEP) promotion at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 25, 2025. Established in 1980, the STEP program permits commanders to promote enlisted Airmen who have shown exceptional potential. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland)