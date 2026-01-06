STEP Promotions across the 90th Missile Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Daniel Tenhulzen (left), 90th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, poses with Col.Terrence Holmes (inner right), 90th Missile Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cherise Mosley (right), 90 MW command chief, for a photo during a Stripes for Exceptional Performers (STEP) promotion at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 25, 2025. Established in 1980, the STEP program permits commanders to promote enlisted Airmen who have shown exceptional potential. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland)