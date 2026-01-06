(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    STEP Promotions across the 90th Missile Wing [Image 6 of 8]

    STEP Promotions across the 90th Missile Wing

    FRANCIS E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland 

    90th Missile Wing

    90th Missile Wing and 90th Force Support Squadron leadership pose for a group photo with Tech. Sgt. Craig Boykin (middle), 90 FSS manpower analyst, during a Stripes for Exceptional Performers (STEP) promotion at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 25, 2025. Established in 1980, the STEP program permits commanders to promote enlisted Airmen who have shown exceptional potential. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland)

    This work, STEP Promotions across the 90th Missile Wing [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Hunter Kirkland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

