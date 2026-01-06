STEP Promotions across the 90th Missile Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

90th Missile Wing and 90th Force Support Squadron leadership pose for a group photo with Tech. Sgt. Craig Boykin (middle), 90 FSS manpower analyst, during a Stripes for Exceptional Performers (STEP) promotion at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 25, 2025. Established in 1980, the STEP program permits commanders to promote enlisted Airmen who have shown exceptional potential. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland)