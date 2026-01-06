STEP Promotions across the 90th Missile Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Terrence Holmes (left), 90th Missile Wing commander, and Tech. Sgt. Craig Boykin (right), 90th Force Support Squadron manpower analyst, video call Boykin’s wife during a Stripes for Exceptional Performers (STEP) promotion at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 25, 2025. Established in 1980, the STEP program permits commanders to promote enlisted Airmen who have shown exceptional potential. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland)