    Fueled by Grit: Airman Surpasses Their Limits [Image 2 of 2]

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A U.S. Air Force Senior Airman, 1st Fighter Wing low observable maintenance journeyman, swings across rings in a Spartan Race at Fayetteville, North Carolina, May 3, 2025. A Spartan Race is a global series of obstacle course races that test the physical fitness of the participant with distances that range from three to 30 miles. (U.S. Air Force curtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 08:42
    Photo ID: 9469926
    VIRIN: 251215-F-F3321-1002
    Resolution: 722x1083
    Size: 163.65 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    Standard
    Excellence
    Endure
    Grit
    PT
    Fitness

