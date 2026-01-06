Fueled by Grit: Airman Surpasses Their Limits

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Senior Airman, 1st Fighter Wing low observable maintenance journeyman, swings across rings in a Spartan Race at Fayetteville, North Carolina, May 3, 2025. A Spartan Race is a global series of obstacle course races that test the physical fitness of the participant with distances that range from three to 30 miles. (U.S. Air Force curtesy photo)