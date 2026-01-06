A U.S. Air Force Senior Airman, 1st Fighter Wing low observable maintenance journeyman, swings across rings in a Spartan Race at Fayetteville, North Carolina, May 3, 2025. A Spartan Race is a global series of obstacle course races that test the physical fitness of the participant with distances that range from three to 30 miles. (U.S. Air Force curtesy photo)
Fueled by Grit: Airman Surpasses Their Limits
