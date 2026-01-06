Fueled by Grit: Airman Surpasses Their Limits

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Senior Airman, 1st Fighter Wing low observable maintenance journeyman, competes in a Spartan race at Fayetteville, North Carolina, May 3, 2025. This was the Airman's second Spartan race, where she overcame various obstacles and mental challenges to cross the finish line. (U.S. Air Force curtesy photo)