Fueled by Grit: Airman Surpasses Their Limits

Blood trickled down a Senior Airman’s leg. Breathing heavily, she grunted in pain as she stood after crawling under barbed wire. Covered in mud, sweat and now blood from a fresh scratch, she pressed up a black diamond ski hill transformed into a Spartan obstacle course.



She had one goal: keep moving. The Senior Airman had already run, swam and crawled through punishing challenges scattered across the steep terrain. As contestants around her paused to rest, she questioned herself: What have I gotten myself into?



From childhood through adolescence, the Senior Airman was always active. She fondly remembers tossing a ball with her dad and testing herself on the backyard obstacle course he built for her; moments that fostered her love of fitness and new challenges.



In high school she played tennis, soccer and golf, and dabbled in basketball. After graduation, she found herself searching for something more fulfilling that matched her energetic lifestyle.



“If I was ever struggling in life, fitness helped me remain stable, because if I was physically okay, then I had something to fall back on,” she said. “I was originally in college to be an emergency medical transport, but I found myself wanting more.”



That desire led her to an Air Force recruiting office. In 2022, she joined the U.S. Air Force.



“As service members, we’re meant to defend,” she said. “I was hopeful of finding people as active as I was and finding people of similar mindset.”

Since enlisting, she has deployed, earned the rank of staff sergeant, and found a uniformed family, as a 1st Fighter Wing low observable maintenance journeyman.



“She always comes to work with positive energy,” said the Senior Airman’s supervisor. “It’s a well-known fact she’s extremely active; every weekend she’s either climbing a mountain or going for a run. But more than that, you can tell she aspires to uplift others.”



The Senior Airman had already competed in half marathons, rock climbing and bouldering competitions when she began looking for her next test.

“I had heard about Spartan races, and they seemed like fun,” she said. “When I found out there was one in Poconos, Pennsylvania, I signed up and planned to drive that weekend.”



She embarked on a spontaneous solo trip, unaware of how demanding the course would be.



“When I first arrived, my adrenaline had begun to pick up at the crowds milling about,” she said. “The buzz of excitement before any races always gets me hyped.”



But when she saw the course, her jaw dropped.



“I had not been expecting a black diamond to be where we would be racing,” she said.



Participants had to climb up and down the steep slope twice and clear more than 20 obstacles across six miles.



“The most challenging obstacle was carrying a 40-pound sandbag for about a quarter mile,” the Senior Airman said. “It was absolutely brutal.”

Yet the mental weight proved heavier. When asked what moment stood out most, she recalled nearly quitting.



“I was going up the hill the second time,” she said. “When you look up, you can’t see the top because of the trees and incline. I knew I was about halfway through and was just trying not to roll my ankle. I was passing other people and began to think, ‘I guess one break wouldn’t be so bad,’ even though I promised myself at the beginning of this race, I wouldn’t stop.”



Just then, a man passing by called out, you’re almost there, you got this.

Those simple words reignited her determination.



“I kept going,” she said. “Despite my legs feeling like jelly and moving so slow, I didn’t stop.”



Her grit carried her to the crest of the hill. As she neared the top, she heard cheers from other competitors. Ahead, she could finally see the finish line.



She pushed harder, forcing her burning legs into a sprint toward the final obstacle: a wall of fire.



“Yes, I just got done crawling under barbed wire,” the Senior Airman said.

“Yes, I might have caught my shirt a little bit. Yes, my feet were on fire from going up and down the black diamond, but when I saw that fire and I saw that finish line, I got excited and started running, giving it my all.”



The Senior Airman leapt over the flames and crossed the finish line. Her muscles burned, but she smiled. Every scrape, bruise and bead of sweat marked what she had overcome.



“That moment,” she said, “it’s why I do it. I felt amazing completing it, because if I can finish this, I can face anything.”



That grit carried her through more than just races. During a deployment to the desert, long days and demanding missions tested her endurance in different ways. As on the racecourse, she refused to quit.



Her mindset also helped her navigate setbacks, including developing runner’s knee after months of intense training. Now in recovery, she is already preparing for her next goal: completing a full marathon.



Looking back, the Senior Airman said nothing compared to the moment she leapt over the fire and crossed the finish line. In that instant, the pain faded and was replaced by clarity, proof that no matter what the obstacle, every step forward matters.



Whether on the racecourse or in uniform, the Senior Airman carries that same drive, pushing through challenges, leading with resilience and inspiring others to find their own strength. For her, it is not just about crossing finish lines; it is about proving that no obstacle can hold her back, on or off duty.