NCTS Far East Hosts Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 26, 2025) — Sideboys render honors as Capt. Michael R. Laraya, Commander, U.S. Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station (NCTS) Far East, departs from the NCTS Far East change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) headquarters. During the ceremony, Capt. Michael R. Laraya relieved Taylor as Commander, NCTS Far East. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James R. Mitchell)