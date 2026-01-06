(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCTS Far East Hosts Change of Command [Image 9 of 20]

    NCTS Far East Hosts Change of Command

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class James Mitchell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 26, 2025) -- Commander, U.S. Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station (NCTS) Far East held a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) headquarters September 26, 2025. During the ceremony, Capt. Michael R. Laraya relieved Taylor as Commander, NCTS Far East. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James R. Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 23:16
    Photo ID: 9469720
    VIRIN: 250926-N-GM704-1104
    Resolution: 2835x4248
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCTS Far East Hosts Change of Command [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 James Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka

