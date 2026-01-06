NCTS Far East Hosts Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 19, 2025) — Capt. Michael R. Laraya, right, relieves Capt. Victor T. Taylor as Commander, U.S. Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station (NCTS) Far East during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) headquarters. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James R. Mitchell)YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 26, 2025) -- Commander, U.S. Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station (NCTS) Far East held a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) headquarters September 26, 2025. During the ceremony, Capt. Michael R. Laraya relieved Taylor as Commander, NCTS Far East. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James R. Mitchell)